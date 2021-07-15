Insider Selling: Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Director Sells 318,822 Shares of Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Director David A. Duffield sold 318,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.27, for a total transaction of $75,009,251.94.

WDAY opened at $232.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.00. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.52 and a 52-week high of $282.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $57.31 billion, a PE ratio of -326.80 and a beta of 1.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in Workday by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,547 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth $4,508,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on WDAY shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.65.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

