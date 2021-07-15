Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CMO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CMO Janine Pelosi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.04, for a total value of $1,516,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Janine Pelosi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Janine Pelosi sold 4,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.90, for a total value of $1,447,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Janine Pelosi sold 8,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $2,792,000.00.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $3.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $356.81. 2,371,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,144,472. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.00 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The stock has a market cap of $105.13 billion, a PE ratio of 123.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of -1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $347.13.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZM shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $422.77.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964,122 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,251,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,029,000 after acquiring an additional 535,410 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,639 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,520,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,928,000 after acquiring an additional 132,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

