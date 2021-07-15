Insider Selling: Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Insider Sells 16,027 Shares of Stock

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) insider Troy R. Brown sold 16,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $801,189.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $45.99 on Thursday. Zumiez Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.78.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.99. Zumiez had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $279.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.84) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZUMZ shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zumiez by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,587,679 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $153,911,000 after buying an additional 143,586 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Zumiez by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 491,659 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $21,093,000 after buying an additional 34,913 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zumiez by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,937 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $15,098,000 after buying an additional 34,166 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in Zumiez by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 288,300 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $12,368,000 after buying an additional 77,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Zumiez by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,093 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $10,085,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 722 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 54 stores in Europe, and 14 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

