Insight Protocol Price Down 50.6% This Week (INX)

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Insight Protocol has a total market cap of $99,015.07 and $15,149.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insight Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded 50.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Insight Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00050659 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015360 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $276.90 or 0.00866975 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005753 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Insight Protocol Coin Profile

Insight Protocol (INX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insight Protocol’s official website is inxprotocol.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

Buying and Selling Insight Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insight Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insight Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insight Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insight Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.