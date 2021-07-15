Insteel Industries (IIIN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 7.16%.

Insteel Industries stock opened at $33.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.56. Insteel Industries has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $41.66. The stock has a market cap of $642.51 million, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%.

In related news, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $202,994.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,786.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

