Insured Finance Price Tops $0.0432 on Exchanges (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Insured Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0432 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Insured Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and $42,390.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Insured Finance has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Insured Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00041598 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00115706 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.78 or 0.00147861 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,640.71 or 0.99999722 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.86 or 0.01010905 BTC.

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,899,185 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insured Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insured Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.