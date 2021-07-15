INT Hits Market Capitalization of $4.12 Million (INT)

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 15th. INT has a total market capitalization of $4.12 million and $1.41 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, INT has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. One INT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get INT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00089875 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00049719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015258 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.91 or 0.00850988 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005803 BTC.

INT Coin Profile

INT (CRYPTO:INT) is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 980,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . The official website for INT is intchain.io . The Reddit community for INT is https://reddit.com/r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling INT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for INT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.