Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Director Sells $84,226.66 in Stock

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $84,226.66.

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $67.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $42.12 and a twelve month high of $77.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.60.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $360.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.78 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth $329,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $430,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 126,948 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after buying an additional 7,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IART. Zacks Investment Research cut Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integra LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.36.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

