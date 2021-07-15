Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Trading Down 1.4%

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR)’s stock price was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.55 and last traded at C$3.55. Approximately 17,653 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 61,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.60.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price target on Integra Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. National Bankshares set a C$6.50 price objective on Integra Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Monday, June 7th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.14.

The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.75. The stock has a market cap of C$194.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.05). As a group, research analysts expect that Integra Resources Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

