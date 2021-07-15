Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,496 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,598 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 20.1% during the first quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $3,622,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 14.7% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,536 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $659,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.5% during the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.12.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $55.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.44. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

