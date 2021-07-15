Intel (INTC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Intel to post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Intel to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $56.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.44. Intel has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $228.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Intel stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,045 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.12.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

