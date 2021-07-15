Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,463 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTLA. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,077,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 553,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total value of $73,449,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 887,833 shares of company stock valued at $102,364,127 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTLA. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $106.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.06.

NASDAQ:NTLA traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $139.36. 13,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,566,482. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.19. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.54 and a twelve month high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The company had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

