Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Short Interest Update

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400,400 shares, a decrease of 74.8% from the June 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 271,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IDN opened at $8.10 on Thursday. Intellicheck has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $15.45. The stock has a market cap of $151.41 million, a PE ratio of -202.50 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.88.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 million. On average, analysts predict that Intellicheck will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

IDN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Intellicheck from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 926,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,568,000 after acquiring an additional 98,586 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 305.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. 50.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail and bank fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

