Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Shares Gap Down to $17.22

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.22, but opened at $16.79. Intercept Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $16.67, with a volume of 1,400 shares traded.
A number of research firms recently commented on ICPT. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.55.
The stock has a market cap of $551.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.81.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $76,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 142.4% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICPT)
Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.
