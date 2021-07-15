Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Shares Gap Down to $17.22

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.22, but opened at $16.79. Intercept Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $16.67, with a volume of 1,400 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on ICPT. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.55.

The stock has a market cap of $551.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.81.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $81.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.86) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $76,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 142.4% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

