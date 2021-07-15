International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 761 ($9.94). International Biotechnology Trust shares last traded at GBX 744 ($9.72), with a volume of 51,649 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £307.90 million and a PE ratio of 4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 726.06.

Get International Biotechnology Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.20 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 1.91%. International Biotechnology Trust’s payout ratio is 0.16%.

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for International Biotechnology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Biotechnology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.