InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 663,400 shares, an increase of 177.9% from the June 15th total of 238,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

IIPZF opened at $12.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $13.18.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IIPZF. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.50 to $17.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

