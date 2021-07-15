Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Has $10.11 Million Stock Position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC cut its position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 46.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92,014 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of The Howard Hughes worth $10,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 10.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 260,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,771,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in The Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $653,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes in the first quarter worth about $1,522,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes during the first quarter worth approximately $6,247,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Howard Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.25.

Shares of NYSE:HHC traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.53. 773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,955. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.97. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $113.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.81 and a beta of 1.53.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.63). The Howard Hughes had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $190.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.88) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

The Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

