Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Increases Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 217.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,744 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of NICE worth $10,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NICE by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in NICE by 72.2% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm boosted its holdings in NICE by 2.9% in the first quarter. Tlwm now owns 2,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NICE by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 2.8% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NICE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. lowered their price objective on NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. NICE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.46.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $254.09. 579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,418. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $232.27. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $196.21 and a 1 year high of $288.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 82.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.79.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $456.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.54 million. NICE had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. On average, analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

