Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Invests $11.50 Million in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 389,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of SelectQuote at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLQT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SelectQuote by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,840,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,094 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,457,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964,413 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 100.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,826,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926,272 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in SelectQuote by 0.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,554,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,904,000 after purchasing an additional 20,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in SelectQuote by 806.7% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,741,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218,933 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on SLQT. Zacks Investment Research raised SelectQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.71.

Shares of NYSE:SLQT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.29. 2,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,126. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.66. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a current ratio of 12.68.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). SelectQuote had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $266.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.30 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

