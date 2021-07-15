Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 60,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,730,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENPH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,087,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,382,000 after buying an additional 756,853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 459.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,073,000 after buying an additional 688,460 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 772.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 482,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,279,000 after buying an additional 427,420 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 247.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 448,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,690,000 after acquiring an additional 319,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

ENPH traded up $2.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $173.75. The stock had a trading volume of 20,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,943. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.04. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $55.35 and a one year high of $229.04. The company has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $7,839,391.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,476,938.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $856,763.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,675 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,527 shares of company stock worth $21,458,501. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $256.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.71.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.