Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Sells 115,583 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 56.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,157 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 115,583 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Trex worth $8,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Trex by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 77,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after acquiring an additional 32,289 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trex by 122.6% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trex by 19.9% during the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the first quarter valued at about $1,720,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the first quarter valued at about $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

TREX traded up $1.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,402. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.59 and a beta of 1.48. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $63.32 and a one year high of $111.04.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.31 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total transaction of $749,570.80. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $215,968.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,283,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,386,450. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TREX. Truist Securities upped their price target on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.56.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

