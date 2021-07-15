Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Sells 234,407 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,407 shares during the quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of ChampionX worth $6,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,541,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,737 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 5.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,018,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,998,000 after buying an additional 556,687 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,067,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,134,000 after buying an additional 51,325 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the first quarter valued at $94,318,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 19.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,890,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,555,000 after buying an additional 624,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on CHX shares. TheStreet raised ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. ChampionX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.63.

CHX traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $23.89. 1,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,389,350. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.96 and a beta of 3.32. ChampionX Co. has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $30.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.73 million. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 30,000 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $808,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,791.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $199,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,849.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,155 shares of company stock worth $1,288,693. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.