Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,584 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Intuitive Surgical worth $104,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,975,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,632,488,000 after buying an additional 87,376 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,095,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,287,545,000 after purchasing an additional 21,806 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,361,465,000 after purchasing an additional 127,520 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $941,962,000 after purchasing an additional 51,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $852,020,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total value of $2,141,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,934,858.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total transaction of $636,007.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,767.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,243 shares of company stock valued at $48,517,488. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $953.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $957.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $841.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $955.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $113.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.46, a P/E/G ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $590.58 and a 12-month high of $965.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $872.99.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

