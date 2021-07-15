INV Metals (OTCMKTS:ILNLF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

INV Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILNLF) shares fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53. 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 15,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.50.

About INV Metals (OTCMKTS:ILNLF)

INV Metals Inc, a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal projects primarily in Ecuador. Its principal property owns a 100% interest in the Loma Larga gold-copper-silver that consists of approximately 7,960 hectares in three contiguous concessions located in the southwest of Cuenca, Ecuador.

