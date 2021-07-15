Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) Short Interest Up 106.9% in June

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,700 shares, an increase of 106.9% from the June 15th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

ADRE opened at $56.31 on Thursday. Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $67.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.144 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADRE. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 204.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 39,145 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 226.5% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 81,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after buying an additional 56,759 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,771,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 50 emerging market-based depositary receipts.

