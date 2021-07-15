Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) Short Interest Up 106.9% in June

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,700 shares, an increase of 106.9% from the June 15th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.
ADRE opened at $56.31 on Thursday. Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $67.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.63.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.144 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%.
Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Company Profile
BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 50 emerging market-based depositary receipts.
