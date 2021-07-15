Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMO) Stock Price Down 0%

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMO) dropped 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.82 and last traded at $25.83. Approximately 1,876 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 5,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.84.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.80.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.