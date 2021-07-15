Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF (NASDAQ:DWIN) Shares Bought by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF (NASDAQ:DWIN) by 105.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,093 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 27.41% of Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF worth $3,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 168,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DWIN stock opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79. Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.29.

