Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Short Interest Update

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 73.2% from the June 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 525.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 106.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the first quarter valued at $113,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund alerts:

Shares of IHIT opened at $9.93 on Thursday. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $7.54 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.