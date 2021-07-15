Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share (NYSE:IVR)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Invesco Mortgage Capital’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03.

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $3.33 on Thursday. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.69.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IVR. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 188,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 53,084 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 18,273 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter worth $11,708,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 655,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 59,379 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.43%.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

