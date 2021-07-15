Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Sentinel Trust Co. LBA

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 2.3% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $13,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 72,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,792,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $362.93. 506,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,491,740. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $340.94. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $251.32 and a 52 week high of $365.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

