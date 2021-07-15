Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a growth of 134.1% from the June 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.63. The company had a trading volume of 55,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,769. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.39. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $13.83.

Get Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a $0.0509 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. 15.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.