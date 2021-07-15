Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,384 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $150.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.53. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.48 and a fifty-two week high of $152.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

