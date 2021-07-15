Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Position Decreased by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,662 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 2.2% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $36,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,210,000 after buying an additional 12,909 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 103.0% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 98,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,893,000 after buying an additional 49,757 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,784,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,143,000 after acquiring an additional 350,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 365.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 136,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,415,000 after acquiring an additional 107,185 shares during the last quarter.

RSP stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $150.44. 87,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,659,953. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.53. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $103.48 and a 1-year high of $152.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

