Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Stake Increased by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 407.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,655 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPHB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 2,400.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHB opened at $72.75 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 52-week low of $39.26 and a 52-week high of $78.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.52.

