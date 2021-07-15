Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Short Interest Up 128.6% in June

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 128.6% from the June 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTN. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the first quarter worth approximately $2,574,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 17.0% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 946,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,407,000 after purchasing an additional 137,299 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the first quarter worth $750,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 10.5% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 245,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 23,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the first quarter worth $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.82. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,500. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $14.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0478 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

