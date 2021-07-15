Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Short Interest Up 173.2% in June

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,900 shares, a growth of 173.2% from the June 15th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $54.54 on Thursday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $37.91 and a one year high of $55.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.08.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.042 per share. This is an increase from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,217,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,129,000 after purchasing an additional 119,732 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 110.5% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,435,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.