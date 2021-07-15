Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July, 15th (AAD, AAPL, ABBN, ABI, ADNT, AIR, ALKT, ALO, APTV, ASAN)

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2021

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, July 15th:

Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) was given a €190.00 ($223.53) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $162.00 to $166.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ABB (VTX:ABBN) was given a CHF 33 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) was given a €75.00 ($88.24) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $57.00 to $63.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €140.00 ($164.71) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $47.00 to $40.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Alstom (EPA:ALO) was given a €52.00 ($61.18) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $165.00 to $169.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $48.00 to $75.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ASOS (LON:ASC) was given a GBX 5,250 ($68.59) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

ASOS (LON:ASC) was given a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $200.00 to $236.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $170.00 to $174.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $30.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $773.00 to $803.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price increased by Argus from $950.00 to $975.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $91.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $35.00 to $42.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $82.00 to $86.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €103.00 ($121.18) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €79.00 ($92.94) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €111.00 ($130.59) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $53.00 to $45.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $33.00 to $34.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $225.00 to $270.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $114.00 to $109.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) was given a €85.50 ($100.59) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) was given a €38.00 ($44.71) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $35.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $195.00 to $202.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €13.30 ($15.65) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $108.00 to $112.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $300.00 to $341.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €31.00 ($36.47) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $38.00 to $40.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $120.00 to $131.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$13.00 to C$14.50. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $81.00 to $80.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $230.00 to $260.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €44.00 ($51.76) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) was given a $13.35 price target by analysts at Colliers Securities.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$12.00 to C$13.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $112.00 to $116.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $26.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$9.50 to C$10.50. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) was given a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) was given a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Josemaria Resources (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.10 to C$1.50. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) was given a €124.00 ($145.88) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €113.00 ($132.94) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Krones (ETR:KRN) was given a €103.00 ($121.18) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $74.00 to $89.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $196.00 to $198.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Signify (AMS:LIGHT) was given a €55.00 ($64.71) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $454.00 to $482.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $64.00 to $62.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $56.00 to $61.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $96.00 to $98.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $24.00 to $28.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $600.00 to $620.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $31.00 to $32.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $52.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $23.00 to $27.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $710.00 to $900.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $37.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $37.00 to $39.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $55.00 to $60.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its target price increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $63.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $224.00 to $231.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €110.00 ($129.41) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price raised by HSBC Holdings plc from $247.00 to $285.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $104.00 to $115.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $340.00 to $342.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $59.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $26.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $88.00 to $95.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €150.00 ($176.47) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $145.00 to $175.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$26.50 to C$28.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $17.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Titan Mining (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.65 to C$0.35. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $67.00 to $71.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$24.00 to C$21.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $210.00 to $218.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) had its target price increased by HSBC Holdings plc from $50.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $46.00 to $55.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $282.00 to $305.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) had its price target raised by HSBC Holdings plc from $25.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $162.00 to $166.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $98.00 to $101.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $19.00 to $25.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) was given a SEK 185 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $51.00 to $50.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $84.00 to $89.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

