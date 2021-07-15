Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July, 15th (ABBN, ABI, ADNT, AIR, ALKT, ALO, APTV, ASAN, ASC, AVB)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, July 15th:

ABB (VTX:ABBN) was given a CHF 33 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Get ABB Ltd alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) was given a €75.00 ($88.24) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT)

had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $57.00 to $63.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €140.00 ($164.71) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $47.00 to $40.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Alstom (EPA:ALO) was given a €52.00 ($61.18) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $165.00 to $169.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $48.00 to $75.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ASOS (LON:ASC) was given a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

ASOS (LON:ASC) was given a GBX 5,250 ($68.59) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $200.00 to $236.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $170.00 to $174.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $30.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $773.00 to $803.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price raised by Argus from $950.00 to $975.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $91.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $35.00 to $42.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $82.00 to $86.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $95.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €79.00 ($92.94) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €111.00 ($130.59) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €103.00 ($121.18) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $53.00 to $45.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $33.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $225.00 to $270.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $114.00 to $109.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) was given a €85.50 ($100.59) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) was given a €38.00 ($44.71) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $35.00 to $38.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $195.00 to $202.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €13.30 ($15.65) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $108.00 to $112.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $300.00 to $341.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €31.00 ($36.47) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $38.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $120.00 to $131.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$13.00 to C$14.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $81.00 to $80.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $230.00 to $260.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €44.00 ($51.76) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) was given a $13.35 target price by analysts at Colliers Securities.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$12.00 to C$13.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $112.00 to $116.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $26.00 to $27.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$9.50 to C$10.50. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) was given a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) was given a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Josemaria Resources (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.10 to C$1.50. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) was given a €124.00 ($145.88) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €113.00 ($132.94) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Krones (ETR:KRN) was given a €103.00 ($121.18) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $74.00 to $89.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $196.00 to $198.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Signify (AMS:LIGHT) was given a €55.00 ($64.71) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $454.00 to $482.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $64.00 to $62.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $56.00 to $61.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $96.00 to $98.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $24.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $600.00 to $620.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $31.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $52.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $23.00 to $27.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $710.00 to $900.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $37.00 to $44.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $37.00 to $39.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $55.00 to $60.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its target price raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $63.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $224.00 to $231.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €110.00 ($129.41) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price boosted by HSBC Holdings plc from $247.00 to $285.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $104.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $340.00 to $342.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $59.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $26.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $88.00 to $95.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €150.00 ($176.47) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $145.00 to $175.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$26.50 to C$28.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $17.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Titan Mining (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.65 to C$0.35. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $67.00 to $71.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$24.00 to C$21.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $210.00 to $218.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) had its price target increased by HSBC Holdings plc from $50.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $31.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $46.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $282.00 to $305.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) had its price target raised by HSBC Holdings plc from $25.00 to $27.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $162.00 to $166.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $98.00 to $101.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $19.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $25.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) was given a SEK 185 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $51.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $84.00 to $89.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.