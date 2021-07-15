Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July, 15th (ACEL, AG, BECN, BSX, DDAIF, GCTAF, GLPG, INFY, NWL, SHIP)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, July 15th:

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Northland Securities. Northland Securities currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $23.50.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN)

had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. Robert W. Baird currently has a $66.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $65.00.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Susquehanna. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $21.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Noble Financial. Noble Financial currently has a $1.50 target price on the stock.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. They currently have a $380.00 price target on the stock.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a $220.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $215.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $440.00 price target on the stock.

