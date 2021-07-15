Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,994,868 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428,731 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.81% of Investors Bancorp worth $29,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 267.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ISBC stock opened at $13.31 on Thursday. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $15.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $200.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.90.

Investors Bancorp Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

