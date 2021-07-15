Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $170.68. Investors Title shares last traded at $169.39, with a volume of 5,620 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $320.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.01.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $72.08 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Investors Title’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITIC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Investors Title by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Investors Title by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Investors Title by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Investors Title by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Investors Title by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

