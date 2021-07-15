IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares during the period. IQVIA comprises about 1.3% of First Foundation Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. First Foundation Advisors owned 0.09% of IQVIA worth $31,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $246.63. 18,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,843. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.00 and a 12-month high of $254.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.62. The company has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.02, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.45.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IQV. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.94.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.