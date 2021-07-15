iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Short Interest Update

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 141,700 shares, an increase of 147.7% from the June 15th total of 57,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proequities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

NASDAQ AIA opened at $89.59 on Thursday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $67.66 and a 52 week high of $102.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.62.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

