iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 876 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 16,990 shares.The stock last traded at $64.34 and had previously closed at $63.94.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.43.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,698,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $483,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter worth $240,000.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:LDEM)

