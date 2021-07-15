iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Scheduled to Split on Monday, July 19th

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) are set to split on Monday, July 19th. The 6-1 split was announced on Monday, July 19th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock traded up $2.12 on Thursday, reaching $348.10. 32,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,734. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.77 and a fifty-two week high of $349.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,154,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,205,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,666,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

