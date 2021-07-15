iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMQ) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMQ) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,743 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 7.87% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $5,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 431,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,716,000 after buying an additional 33,540 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 216,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 14,699 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 114,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 97.9% during the first quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 22,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 194.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 24,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 16,250 shares during the last quarter.

IBMQ opened at $27.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.40. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $27.79.

