iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,605 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 59,760 shares.The stock last traded at $46.86 and had previously closed at $46.81.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.37.
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.
About iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)
iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.
