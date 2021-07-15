iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,605 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 59,760 shares.The stock last traded at $46.86 and had previously closed at $46.81.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.37.

Get iShares India 50 ETF alerts:

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INDY. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,404,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,718,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 39,633 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 561,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,177,000 after acquiring an additional 26,549 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $721,000.

About iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares India 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares India 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.