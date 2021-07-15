iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 14,650 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 202,449 shares.The stock last traded at $52.57 and had previously closed at $52.62.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IGOV. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

