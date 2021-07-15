iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Short Interest Up 130.4% in June

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,470,000 shares, an increase of 130.4% from the June 15th total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,406,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

MBB stock remained flat at $$108.40 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,783. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.30. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $107.91 and a 52-week high of $110.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

