iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Purchased by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 358,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.18% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $25,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 250,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,003,000 after purchasing an additional 29,528 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 82,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,368,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,265,000 after purchasing an additional 122,535 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.38. 7,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,849,843. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.18. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $54.78 and a 1-year high of $77.32.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

